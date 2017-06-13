CampStove 2

Energy On A Mission

Half the planet lacks safe, reliable access to energy.



BioLite is on a mission to change that - and you play a part.



When you purchase an item from BioLite, a part of that sale is re-invested into our work in sub-Saharan Africa. Together, we have helped over half a million people cook, charge, and light daily life with products that enable families to feel safe, nourished, and connected.



Thank you for helping us bring Energy Everywhere.