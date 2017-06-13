Free Shipping Over $55*
Energy On A Mission

Half the planet lacks safe, reliable access to energy.

BioLite is on a mission to change that - and you play a part.

When you purchase an item from BioLite, a part of that sale is re-invested into our work in sub-Saharan Africa. Together, we have helped over half a million people cook, charge, and light daily life with products that enable families to feel safe, nourished, and connected.

Thank you for helping us bring Energy Everywhere.

  1. On-Board BatteryNew
    Integrated 2600 mAh battery charges devices with or without a live fire

  2. Smart LED DashboardNew
    Real time feedback on fire strength, power output and fan speed settings

  3. USB Charge Out With 50% More PowerNew
    Updated thermoelectrics create even more electricity from fire

  4. Internal Fan JetsNew
    4 fan speed settings circulate air for improved combustion and efficiency

  5. Lightweight Aluminum Legs
    Fold legs up and away for nested portability

  6. Honeycomb Heat Mesh
    Protective barrier from inner burn chamber

  7. Scalloped Pot Stand
    Accommodates BioLite KettlePot, Portable Grill and other cookware

Battery
2600 mAh
USB Output
3 watts
In The Box
CampStove 2
FlexLight
Stuff Sack
Firestarter
USB Cord
Instructions
Boil Time
4.5 minutes for 1L
Fuel
Biomass (sticks, twigs, pellets)
Compatible Devices
Most USB-chargeable devices (phones, cameras, lights)
Fan Speeds
Four
Weight
2.06 lbs (935g)
Dimensions
Packed: 5.0" x 7.91" (127mm x 201mm)
FlexLight
100 Lumens, powered via USB
Warnings
    Heat

    BioLite’s patented core technology captures waste heat from the fire through a heat probe attached to the orange powerpack.

    Electricity

    Heat is converted into electricity via a thermoelectric generator. This powers a fan and sends electricity to a USB charging port. Excess power is stored in internal battery.

  • +

    Air

    The internal fan injects air back into the burn chamber dramatically improving combustion and creating a cleaner, more efficient burn.

  • Turn Fire Into Electricity

    Create 3 watts of electricity from the heat of your fire and use it to charge devices in real-time or store for later use with on-board 2600mAh battery

  • Smokeless Flames

    BioLite's patented combustion technology burns off smoke before it has the chance to escape the fire. Control the size of your flame with 4 fan speeds.

  • Updated LED Dashboard

    See what's going on inside your stove with instant feedback on the heat of your fire, the speed of your airflow, and the power available to charge devices

  • Accessory Compatibility

    CampStove 2 works with the BioLite KettlePot and Portable Grill for delicious wood-fired meals

