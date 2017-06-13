CampStove 2

Fill out our quick form so we can track your inquiry and make sure you get the info you need. A member of the BioLite Team will respond as soon as possible.Fill Out Form
Half the planet lacks safe, reliable access to energy.
BioLite is on a mission to change that - and you play a part.
When you purchase an item from BioLite, a part of that sale is re-invested into our work in sub-Saharan Africa. Together, we have helped over half a million people cook, charge, and light daily life with products that enable families to feel safe, nourished, and connected.
Thank you for helping us bring Energy Everywhere.
Turn fire into electricity with BioLite's award-winning stove. Patented combustion technology creates a vortex of smokeless flames for a portable campfire that can cook your meals and charge your gear, all at the same time. Leave the gas canisters behind and unlock the potential of the sticks and twigs around you.
Due to weight and volume, the following items at the BioLite Shop are subject to a $25 oversize shipping fee
BioLite FirePit
BioLite FirePit Complete Kit
All other items qualify for free standard shipping on orders $55+
BioLite’s patented core technology captures waste heat from the fire through a heat probe attached to the orange powerpack.
Heat is converted into electricity via a thermoelectric generator. This powers a fan and sends electricity to a USB charging port. Excess power is stored in internal battery.
The internal fan injects air back into the burn chamber dramatically improving combustion and creating a cleaner, more efficient burn.